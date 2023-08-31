Lately I have noticed that virtually everything I purchase comes shrink-wrapped. I mean everything from toothpaste to mouthwash to nose drops to batteries to water comes sealed as if to protect something extremely rare and precious. And the shrink-wrap is very hard to get off. I have broken more than one nail trying. I have used scissors to crack open the wrap, then my nails to try to get the pesky stuff off. I eventually succeed, kind of, but by then my blood pressure has risen about 30 points.
Look, I’m old enough to remember the Tylenol scare of the 1980s. Google it if you don’t. I’m all in favor of keeping things safe from tampering. But seriously, I’m not too worried about being poisoned from a package of pens that I needed to cut out from their hermetically sealed environment. And should I really have to use a knife to cut the packaging my new pair of scissors came in?
Next up on my list is amplified music. My wife and I recently ate a sidewalk bistro where there was a terrific band called “Magic” playing. And while their music was great, they played it VERY, VERY LOUDLY. My wife and I practically had to scream at each other and the waiter to be heard. By now, in my 70s, I probably should want amplified music to make up for hearing loss. But this music was so loud it might cause hearing loss.
At another restaurant we frequent, the musician insists on playing with amplification, even though it’s not at all necessary. In fact, I have noticed (but apparently he has not) that diners move as far away from his speaker as physically possible to try to enjoy the music without having to raise their voices to have a dinner conversation.
Background music can be a very enjoyable part of a dining experience. Or it can ruin it. Suggestion from customer to restaurant: unplug.
Number three on my list of peeves is an old favorite: the SunRunner. As I have written in the past, I believe this to be one of the biggest local boondoggles ever. Close to $50 million was spent to have it run on First Avenue North and South, traveling essentially the same route as the Central Avenue Trolley, and taking lanes from automobiles. The difference is the SunRunner has nicer buses and fewer stops. It recently was praised as being a huge success because of ridership numbers. Well, of course it was, because since its inception, the SunRunner has been free to ride.
While free public transit might be a noble goal, in this case the bus became known as “The BumRunner.” That’s because scores of homeless people ride it every day to get out of the heat. Those who get off the bus on St. Pete Beach have caused a great number of complaints from local merchants. Complaints of shoplifting, panhandling, public urination and worse. In fact, occasionally the buses have to be taken off-line to be cleaned and disinfected for reasons best not discussed in a family newspaper.
Last week, at the suggestion of the sheriff, the PSTA has decided to discourage the homeless from using the SunRunner by charging the full fare starting October 1st, same as the Central Avenue Trolley. And payment of the $2.25 each way will have to be paid for by a card.
So now, we are about to find out if what I suspected from the beginning is true: The SunRunner will turn out to be a very expensive boondoggle. I hope I’m wrong, but anybody wanna bet?
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.