It’s ironic that the city of Seminole partnered with the Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole to display over 400 flags to honor the veterans outside City Hall, yet city leaders vetoed a proposal that would build housing for veterans in Seminole. Just four miles from the Bay Pines VA Hospital, the proposed location would provide easier access to medical care and much needed housing for men and women who served our country. The Field of Honor was beautiful, but the city leaders dishonored the display and our veterans by voting to ban the housing project. If Seminole genuinely wants to show it honors veterans, the city leaders, residents, and developers should work together to find a solution that works for everyone. The city approved a new mall that came with its share of crime and traffic problems, so hopefully, they can find an acceptable alternative.
Karin Bogue, Seminole