Across the country and here in Tampa Bay, we are engaged in the great struggle of our time. The stakes could not be higher for our children and our country’s future. This struggle will determine who has the right to instill values, morals, and ethics in our children. Will it be the parents or the government?
On May 17, I held an event in Largo to highlight the disturbing reality of what Critical Gender Theory has done to our children as young as 2 years old. We discussed with alarmed parents and grandparents nearly 20 children’s picture books and graphic novels created to raise questions in young children’s minds by exposing them to materials that force them to question who they are, what they are, and whether the parents who love them are even to be trusted.
All of these books were taken out of our Pinellas library system. They are available in children’s sections throughout the county. They are using our tax dollars to target our children.
These groups have infiltrated our education system. They encourage young children to decide whether they are transexual, non-binary, or gender-fluid. Employees in schools can assist children with the process of transitioning. They believe parents do not have the right to know. If a parent dares to interfere the government can remove these children from their homes and label their parents as domestic terrorists.
I am running for Congress to protect the American family. My highest priority will be to introduce and pass legislation to do for America what Rep. Chris Latvala, Rep. Linda Chaney, and Gov. Ron DeSantis have done for Florida. Our children are our future and we have a God-given right as parents to raise them.
Amanda Makki
Makki is a Republican candidate in Florida’s 13th Congressional district.