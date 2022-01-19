“But won’t you miss the seasons?” my friends asked me when we decided to move to Florida full-time. I answered with a resounding, “No!”
Having grown up in Iowa, attending college in Wisconsin and living most of my life in the Washington, D.C. area, I have had plenty of Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall. I vowed when I moved to Florida I would never wear long pants again. And with a few exceptions where shorts would been inappropriate attire, I have kept my word.
Besides, we DO have seasons in Florida: A Little Bit Chilly, Perfect, Hotter-than-the-Face-of-the-Sun and Perfect.
The other day a friend from Maryland sent me a picture of the Winter Wonderland that was her driveway. She thought it was beautiful. I thought, “Thank God I live in Florida.” I’ll take earth-shaking lightning storms, love bugs, torrential downpours and even red tide over that.
Here is how I remember the four seasons in the places I lived up north.
Winter: Unbelievable amounts of snow that cause massive traffic issues for several days (Washington, D.C.). Biting cold wind, so cold your eyes tear up and then freeze (Madison, Wisconsin). Cutting doughnuts with my dad’s car in the baseball stadium parking lot (stupid, but fun) and falling flat on my back while trying to shovel the driveway (Clinton, Iowa).
Spring: Fantastically gorgeous cherry blossoms followed by much sneezing (Washington, D.C.).
Summer: Every bit as hot and humid as Florida, but without the evening Gulf breeze.
Autumn: Back-breaking raking of leaves (over and over again) with the futile hope that the city/county would pick up the enormous piles of leaves before they blow all over the yard again (everywhere).
So, to sum up:
January: Chilly here. Skin-numbing Siberia-like there.
February: Getting nice here. Mammoth snowstorms there.
March: One of our best weather months, plus spring training baseball games! There: The first Crocuses appear. Yay! Then another surprise snowstorm.
April: The cruelest month there. Fantastic in Florida.
May: Heating up here. Who knows there? I was married in May and the weather was extremely iffy for our outdoor reception. I even recall wearing heavy clothing on Memorial Day weekend a couple of times.
June: Nice here. Nice there.
July: Hot here. Hot there.
August: Disgustingly hot and humid in both. But one has an evening sea breeze. (Spoiler alert: It’s not Iowa).
September: Fantastic there. Hurricane warnings here. (Just kidding. Kind of.)
October: Great there. Great here, but without the leaves.
November: “Over the river and through the woods” there. Thanksgiving on the beach here.
December: Beautiful Christmas pageantry indoors there. Beautiful Christmas pageantry outdoors here.
Verdict: Well, you decide for yourself. I think you know my pick.