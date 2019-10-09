Editor:
Very seldom, perhaps never, I agree with anything Debra Saunders writes, but her column in your Oct. 3, 2019, edition of the Seminole Beacon had some merit. Trump’s impeachment was inevitable because of his questionable conduct.
I take exception with a couple of points she put forward:
1. “For the left, it was impeach or die.” That is incorrect, although I personally did predict this because I was more familiar with Trump than most people that live in Florida. I worked in N.Y. in the 80’s and although I did not know him personally, I was aware of him and every banker or security analyst I ever talked to during that period held the opinion that Trump was a lying corrupt fraud. Most Democrats that I knew here in Florida were willing to give him a chance, but I did caution them that a leopard doesn’t change their spots.
2. In the sixth paragraph which ends at the top of column #2 Saunders states that Trump did not collude with the Russians during the 2016 election. This is not true, he did. She needs to revisit Bob Mueller’s report and testimony before Congress and the following statement he made: “Trump and his campaign staff sought and welcomed Russia’s help in the 2016 election. Trump’s conduct, while a candidate and in office was unpatriotic, unethical (collusion), he lied to the Special Counsel’s Office (perjury) when he responded, in writing, to the written questions of the SCO and criminal (obstruction of the investigation).
The definition of collusion is as follows: “A secret agreement between two or more parties for a deceitful or illegal purpose.” The confusion we have all had over Trump’s involvement with the Russians is collusion is not a felony, but conspiracy is. Mueller did not prove that he or his campaign committed a felony and even if they had the DOJ / OLC policy statement precluded him from being indicted.
So, Ms. Saunders and the editors of the Beacon, you may want to do your homework before you print another of her articles.
And in conclusion, I think there is a good chance Trump will be removed from office by the Republican Senate, if only to save their own re-election skin.
Chuck Wolowitz, Seminole