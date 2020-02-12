To all the new Florida transplants, from the Northeast especially, welcome to the land of sunshine and lawn mowers instead of mittens and snow shovels. Been there and done that many years ago. I am sure that among the various reasons many of you chose Florida, one major reason was economic.
So, let me ask you this: Given all the problems and costs you were anxious to leave behind, have you thought about why you might possibly want to duplicate those same problems and situations in your new location? How could that happen? The simple answer: by electing the same type of politician here that created those situations where you came from. I am speaking of course of the Democrat politicians who implemented those ideologies, political philosophies, policies and agendas that caused those problems in the first place. Do you really think that a Florida Democrat is not cut from the same bolt of cloth as a New York, New Jersey, Ohio or Massachusetts Democrat?
You have taken a major step to attempt to improve your personal situation. A vote for the wrong politician, any Democrat, will result in basically going from the frying pan into the fire. If Florida should go Socialist or worse under Democrat so-called leadership, what would be left of your retirement nest egg and where could you possibly flee to next?
Michael N. Mattia, Tarpon Springs