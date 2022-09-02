Re: Work on $2.6M roundabout project underway (Aug. 18)
Your story about the roundabout project at Alt. 19 and Florida Avenue was very interesting. The telling statement is by FDOT, “Just because people don’t understand what’s best for them doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do what’s best for them.” Of course, people can’t decide what’s best for them, we need some bureaucrat from the government to decide for us who’s much smarter.
We should vote them out of office! Oh, silly me, they aren’t elected, they’re appointed by elected officials who claim they have no control over them.
This project is indeed the dumbest project that has come into existence in a long time. There is much debate on the benefit of roundabouts versus traffic signaling or signage. Maybe the location and specifics are what really determine their benefits. I’m sure there is conflicting data to support all arguments.
However, putting this project at this location is incredibly short-sighted. Florida Avenue connects to nowhere. Will traffic now divert from Nebraska Avenue along 11th Avenue to get to the roundabout at Florida Avenue? I can visualize the trucks and buses maneuvering through there. 11th Avenue is narrow and very congested. How will that improve the flow of traffic and prevent accidents? It will be a mess. This project should be suspended before it progresses any further.
It would be much better for any improvement to take place at Alt. 19 and Nebraska Avenue. Nebraska connects all the way to U.S. 19 and has the bulk of the traffic flow. A project there might actually improve traffic and safety. People may prefer a traffic signal but most all will agree that the location that needs improvement is Alt. 19 and Nebraska. Most everyone except for the FDOT bureaucrats who obliviously know what’s better for us.
Stephen W. Hendershott
Palm Harbor