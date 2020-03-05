Re: Here despite Republicans (Feb. 27) and The Other Side (Feb. 27)
I have a suggestion for Michael Lang who only moved here for the “weather and the beaches.” You are more than welcome to go back to your Democrat paradise and leave nasty, old Republican Florida to those of us who think of more than weather and beaches. You are also welcome to take your Bernie socialist aka communist ideas with you.
As for Alan Weiner, he must not be reading the same Clearwater Beacon I read, since I see many obviously left-leaning editorial comments. Perhaps you should take a look at all of the letters above yours in the Feb. 28 Clearwater Beacon and note ALL, other than the last are as anti-Trump and Republican as any you can find. The Fairness Doctrine in your mind seems to be “free” as long as they comport to your ideas.