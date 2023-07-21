Re: A tale of two cities (July 6)
After reading the letter to the editor on July 6, I was left wondering why you would allow such hateful speech in your paper. I understand this is someone's opinion, but shouldn’t writers be reminded of the guidelines of your paper? Using “angry old Trumplicans now dominating Florida,” “KKK-type domestic terrorists" could be considered unsubstantiated allegations and slanderous. Your publishing standards imply that you wouldn’t publish that type of commentary. Can you tell me why you allowed commentary that only divides us further? Aren’t we already divided enough?
Nicki Grasso
Largo