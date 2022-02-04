Now that the ridiculous plan for the Rays to split their season with Montreal has been laid to rest, let’s turn to the next obstacle for the team: a new stadium. There is a widespread belief that because the owners of sports teams are rich, they should pay for their own arenas, not the taxpayers. Yeah, I see that, but there is another side to this.
I spent most of my life in the Washington, D.C. area. We lacked a baseball team for 34 seasons. Most of us became Orioles fans and drove to Baltimore for games. In 2004, Major League Baseball approved moving the Montreal Expos to Washington with the condition that a new stadium be built. The debate about who should pay for the new site raged, especially because the owner of the new team, developer Ted Lerner, is among, if not THE, richest owner in baseball.
However, in the end, the city of Washington, D.C. agreed to fund what would become Nats Park. And it would be among the best investments the city ever made.
The location for the new baseball stadium was in one of the worst sections of Washington. Almost nobody lived there (except a sizeable homeless population) and it was famous as an open-air drug market and for prostitution. Most of the buildings were abandoned and those that were not were battered warehouses. Anybody with common sense avoided that part of town.
So the Expos became the Nationals in 2005 and played their home games at old and rickety RFK Stadium. It made Tropicana Field look like the Ritz-Carlton. But by the time the new stadium opened in 2008, development was already happening around the park. Today that part of town is now trendy, young, hip and pricey. And the city has more than recovered its original investment through a brand-new tax base.
Let’s look at the lesson Washington can teach us. If the city or the county helps pay for a new stadium for the Rays, it will reap the rewards of gentrification. The formula is finding a site that is ripe for development and just needs a kick start. Ybor City? Maybe. South side of St. Petersburg? Perhaps. Somewhere near the Gandy Bridge? Perhaps. Next to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport? Could be. Near the Skyway? Who knows?
Look, the Rays do have attendance problems. That probably still will be true because of this big body of water that separates our two biggest counties, and a glaring lack of public transit (Nats Park was built near an existing Metro station, which was expanded to accommodate the new park). And a new Rays stadium must have some sort of roof, whether retractable or not. But a beautiful, smaller-scale ballpark not only will assure that Tampa Bay continues to have Major League Baseball, but that it will help contribute to the local economy in ways that involve more than fans in the stands for 81 games a year.
Come on, let’s get this done. Rays Up!