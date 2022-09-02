Fifteen months ago I purchased a car from a reputable dealership. Because new cars are so expensive and hard to find these days, I bought a certified pre-owned version. Let me show you what this dealership says about such cars: “Our certified pre-owned cars go through a 360-degree thorough inspection with a factory-trained expert technician. To pass the certification inspection, these cars have to seem to be new both inside and out. When you buy a certified pre-owned model from us, you know the exact state of your car.”
Sounds good, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out that way. My certified pre-owned car has been back to the dealer for various repairs and technical issues more times than I can count.
When I expressed my dissatisfaction to the salesman from whom I bought the car, he said “Well, Chris, remember it’s a used car.” “Used?” What happened to “Thoroughly inspected and seemingly brand new inside and out?”
And, in case you are wondering, I did buy an extended warranty for this vehicle. I was told this warranty was a great one for the price. It covers everything except “wear and tear.” Unfortunately, all of the problems I have had with the car, except for one, were considered “wear and tear” and therefore, not covered by the warranty. The latest “wear and tear” problem cost me more than $2,000 to fix. Now, keep in mind that in the 15 months I have had this car I have only put about 5,000 miles on it. How much “wear and tear” could I have possibly done?
It seems to me that the “factory-trained expert technician” perhaps needs to go back to training school because he or she didn’t do as thorough a job inspecting my pre-owned car as should have been done. Or it could be that my 2017 pre-owned car is just a lemon. I actually mentioned the term “lemon law” around my salesman, who quickly pointed out that the lemon law in Florida does not apply to used cars. There’s that word again. So the cars are “360 degree thoroughly inspected and seem brand new inside and out” until they leave the dealer’s lot. Then they are used cars. Lesson learned.
To be fair, one of the reasons for all the glitches on my car is its overabundance of technology. I am not a luddite, but good grief, it shouldn’t take a degree from MIT to figure out how to use the radio! Bob Lutz, who used to run Ford, Chrysler and GM during his long automotive career, wrote an article that stays with me. He said today’s cars are being designed by young people who find all the technology to be really cool. These cars are then sold to older drivers who don’t want nor know how to use said technology.
Anyway, I defend my habit of buying used rather than new cars. For the most part, I have had very good luck with this and saved a lot of money. So, I still advise people to buy pre-owned rather than new. Just don’t fall for all the flowery language about being “carefully inspected and gone over with great detail by certified technicians.” In the end, as my salesman said, it’s still a used car. Caveat emptor.