How the @#$%! did that lizard get into my refrigerator?
That's a first, I thought, as it scrambled out of the fridge the other day while I opened the appliance's door.
I tried to catch the fugitive freeloader with my hands, but it crawled underneath my oven and I haven't seen it make an appearance since then.
I doubt he or she found much to eat in the refrigerator either, except crumbs, because all my food is wrapped or sealed. Bet it can't read expiration dates, either.
I'm also betting that my visitor, which I believe is a brown anole, high-tailed it into my fridge unbeknownst by me while I restocked it hours earlier that morning.
Since there are at least eight species of anoles in Florida, which some people mistakenly call chameleons, I can't positively identify my guest as brown anole. I'm just hoping I won't have to identify it as a dead anole lizard the next time I see it, especially if rigor mortis sets in.
And no, I won't spray insecticide in my kitchen to get rid of it. Since I've lived in Florida most of my life, I'm generally fine with lizards scampering all over my condo walkway, crawling on my back porch and even hiding in my barbecue grill.
From what I've read online, anole lizards want to get into your house — make that my house — because they are in search of food and water. Makes sense. I have friends who do that, too.
To keep lizards out of your kitchen, leave clove, onion or garlic in their hiding places is the advice I got online. Geez. And I thought that stuff was only used to ward off vampires.
More about anoles: According to information online, they prefer not to be handled. Who would have thunk it?
I don't have cats, so my new house guest really doesn't have much too fear, except starvation, since I don't leave a bowl of water for it. Some bad news for me: An anole can go many days without food. Hope they can go days without mating, too. I don't allow that in my kitchen.
If for some strange reason, I find that critter in the refrigerator again, then this means war. I'll call the Humane Society.
You can find out almost anything online about anoles, such as what happens if you step on one? At least it won't suffer much. Better that than to freeze to death in a refrigerator.
Will lizards crawl in your bed? Most lizards are afraid of people and will high-tail it if you try to approach them. It's unlikely they will crawl in your bed, according to online info again. That's good to know.
Conjures up a story from a friend who told me decades ago he woke up one morning and saw a big cockroach on his pillow. Honest to god, he said.
At least he had a sense of humor.
"I immediately thought, I wonder where he's been?" my friend said.
In his ears? Up his nose? Sorry, dear readers — TMI.
Sweet dreams.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. He can be reached at tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.