Re: “The case for legalizing marijuana” and “Refugees from Ukraine, Russia, China should be welcomed in U.S.” (March 31)
First, Jeff Brandes’ argument about legalized adult and medical use of marijuana. Florida needs this, badly. Millions of Floridians could benefit from this, including state and local governments.
It is going to be fought tooth and nail by Big Medical pot licensors and privatized prisons, the ones harvesting billions off others’ misfortune. More than 80% of the people I know want it legalized, all across America. Yet, huge corporations do not care what we want and are, in fact, in opposition to our needs. This could be as big an uphill battle as fighting Big Coal, or Big Oil, I think.
Kudos to Sen. Brandes for taking on this task.
Second, to address Steve Chapman’s article describing President Biden’s pledge to bring 100,000 deserving Ukrainian refugees to America. We should also welcome Russian dissidents who have no violent crime record as well. Each time we’ve had an influx of immigrants, we’ve had major progress here, and less crime. (Refugees are responsible for way less crime than born U.S. citizens). They diversify us, making us stronger, and more creative. If we need to, we should bring in a million! It is our duty as citizens, and as a country to lead the world in helping those who suffer. Let’s help President Biden land a blow to dictator Putin and his oligarchs!
Nickie McNichols
Largo