Pride never ends because bigotry doesn't rest. It's a sober reality for many of us in the LGBTQ community — recognized by a recent Florida federal judge that cited 'bigotry' and 'irreparable harm' after he blocked the enforcement of CB/SB 254, Florida's transgender care ban.
While some adults and children can still receive care thanks to an emergency rule, the bill would strike an estimated 80% of gender-affirming care for adults if fully enforced.
The "informed consent forms" recently approved by state medical boards use loaded language to describe care, downplaying its benefits. More barriers are stacked against trans people and their health care daily, violating their bodily autonomy.
As a gay man living in Florida, I have faced issues receiving proper health care due to barriers that overlook LGBTQ needs. While this pales compared to the obstacles trans folks face, I know firsthand how life-threatening limited access to health care can be.
I've been fighting for LGBTQ visibility for 20 years, especially in HIV advocacy. One universal lesson we should’ve all learned from the HIV pandemic: healthcare should never be politicized. Policies guided by bigotry endanger everyone, and gender-affirming care restrictions threaten trans people's lives and have far-reaching consequences for public health.
Even as the state appeals the court’s injunction, I will continue the drumbeat alongside advocates like State Voices Florida and Equality Florida. Defending and recognizing trans rights is how we achieve equality and equity for all. It’s how we can all march forward with pride.
Michael Berkshire
Brandon