Editor:
Three observations from the Beacon’s articles on the city.
First and probably more important, the articles themselves demonstrate journalism is not dead in America. Whether you agree or disagree with what was presented, the Beacon and Ms. Razzano are to be congratulated for the reporting. All of the quotes were sourced. There were no statements reported by “unnamed sources not authorized to comment.” The information sources were verified and referenced. The articles presented the facts without interjecting personal comments.
These articles are news reporting as it should be written, and what journalism was intended to be. The major news sources across the country should take a lesson from the Seminole Beacon. Keep up the good work.
My second observation is from the July 15 impasse meeting. For the mayor and city council to vote for or against any item not knowing what the cost could/will be is bad judgement. However, to vote for or against what is probably the largest contract the city enters into not knowing the full present cost and future cost is a total abandonment of their responsibilities.
Responsibility brings me to my third observation. It appears the fire department and perhaps others are throwing the city manager under the bus for the debacle at the July 15 meeting. While the mayor and city council authorize the city manager to run the affairs of the city, they (the mayor and city council) cannot delegate that responsibility to the city manager. While the city manager may be the cause of some or a majority of problems which occur, the mayor and council are the ones responsible and there is nothing they can do to transfer that responsibility. As to the “robust discussion” meeting of July 15, perhaps a more accomplished city manager would never have let the council be placed in that position, but again it was and is the mayor’s and council’s responsibility.
Keep up the good work, Seminole Beacon. You make reading the news enjoyable again.
Bob Castles, Seminole