I moved to Villas of Lake Arbor in northeast Clearwater 3 years ago. The “arbor” of beautiful, mature, oak shade trees is what sold me on this location. Now, in midst of the hottest summer on record, the HOA has decided to remove about half of the trees here.
I was told — in a derisive tone — that the county had no idea what it was doing when it "forced" these trees on the HOA 30 years ago. That the doomed dozens of mature, laurel oak shade trees had been planted as part of a countywide tree-planting initiative. As if, somehow, that was a very bad thing.
This HOA has strict rules re: roof cleanliness. They would rather cut down these magnificent trees, than allow fallen leaves or branches to land on the roofs. We are required to keep our roofs constantly cleaned. With toxic chemicals, I might add.
An arborist was hired by the HOA to come up with various reasons to condemn every one of these beautiful laurel oaks. They will, no doubt, receive a hefty fee for this removal service.
Although I have contacted Pinellas County and the HOA to express my unhappiness, it seems no one wants to, or can, stop this imminent tree massacre.
I am a regular reader of the excellent Clearwater Beacon. I thought one of your readers might have an insight or suggestion about how to save these lovely trees before they are all ripped out. Literally limb by limb. Before it's too late. Thank you.
Eileen Murray
Clearwater