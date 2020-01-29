It certainly seems that everything is being done to track local water quality so that our taxpayers stay safe and healthy.
In the spirit of open-minded freedom of information, for example, people who want to know about the water quality off our local beaches and waterways have access to so much information on Pinellas County websites that they could actually get lost searching.
The county monitors a long list of biological agents, and has developed different monitoring schedules for different agents. Twice a month, the quality of our beach water is carefully checked to make sure it is healthy for wading and swimming. Several times a year, the county tracks water quality for a tongue-twisting list of agents.
My conservative list includes bacteria; chlorophyll a, uncorrected for pheophytin; chlorophyll b, chlorophyll c, nitrogen, ammonia (NH3) + ammonium (NH4); nitrogen, nitrite (NO2) + nitrate (NO3); phosphorus, phosphate, pheophytin-a, specific conductance, dissolved oxygen, pH, Secchi water clarity readings; nitrogen, phosphorus, total suspended solids, turbidity, and Kjeldahl nitrogen.
Clearly, tremendous time and money is spent monitoring water quality on behalf of Pinellas County citizens.
In contrast, there are individuals who could also be considered legitimate citizens of Pinellas County, although they do not pay taxes. They nonetheless contribute tremendously to our local tourist economy in exchange. They are our local dolphins.
Capt. John Heidemann and I monitor them under federal permit. One of our recent observations said that it was time for some important “citizen science” when it comes to monitoring water quality on behalf of the dolphins. It is easy and does not involve that tongue-twisting list, but it makes a tremendous difference: Ensure that all garbage gets to our landfills and pick up any garbage floating at sea.
We had come upon a winsome maritime moment along the Intracoastal Waterway north of Tom Stuart Causeway. It started with a trio of dolphins just finishing a meal. Adult females PeeWee and LA Stick headed north side-by-side at a slow pace.
A few minutes later, the waters lurched and a small dolphin darted out of them, PeeWee’s 3-year-old daughter Pinky. Pinky’s existence is a minor maritime miracle, if miracles are ever minor, because she is laced with scars from a shark that bit her six times when she was three weeks old.
The brutal bite on her left tailstock seemed likely to kill her, but she survived. Dolphins have enough to do surviving sharks without also dealing with our plastic garbage, especially garbage that could kill them.
Pinky joined her mother heading north. But their pace slowed even more. Their slow pace was unrelated to Pinky’s previous injuries. Instead, the trio swam slowly because they were waiting for some new dolphins to catch up to them, which they soon did. Suddenly, there were four new dolphins with the original trio.
They all mingled for a companionable moment and all seemed calm. Then J, one of the new dolphins, burst into the air in two high jumps called bows. At first it was unclear why she sprang out of the winter seas so spritely. But based on what happened next, we can make a guess.
What happened next was that the two groups traded partners. J swam off with the original trio, making it a quartet of female friends with a calf. Having lost J, the original quartet swam off as a trio. The new trio was composed of VC, Stick, and her 4-year-old son Stem.
VC was the only adult male today. Now 16 years old, VC is in his physical prime and without male competitors for the female’s attentions. My guess is that VC made a play for J and she rejected his offer, communicating her rejection by leaping into the air and leaving with the other group.
The two new dolphin groups separated slowly. We followed VC, Stick, and Stem. Like Pinky, Stem’s existence is a minor maritime miracle, if miracles are ever minor, because he had seizures when he was 6-12 months old. Even if the seizures did not kill him, sharks drawn to his disability seemed likely to do so, but he survived.
Dolphins have enough to do surviving childhood ailments without also dealing with our plastic garbage, especially garbage that could kill them.
VC and Stem played enroute. These jovial exchanges were potentially quite important, because they could provide Stem with helpful male support after he weans from Stick and lives independently from her, which he is likely to do this spring.
Dolphins have enough to do dealing with the dangers of life at sea without a protective mother, without also dealing with our plastic garbage, especially garbage that could kill them.
It was during their play that VC found a handy “toy” and tossed it cheerfully in the mood of the moment – the plastic grocery bag. On board, I froze. Two people alone in one boat are unequipped to rescue a wild dolphin in distress. It is impossible to take an object from a wild dolphin. If, in his innocence about plastic, he choked on it, we were helpless.
VC whipped the garbage bag playfully to the left, shown in the picture. This time, he did not retrieve it and toss it again because it sank. This time.
Citizen science is important for monitoring water quality on behalf of the dolphins. It is easy and makes a tremendous difference: Ensure that all garbage gets to our landfills and pick up any garbage floating at sea.
Better yet, let's be the first county to ban plastic grocery bags altogether and mandate the use of reusable cloth grocery bags.
Dr. Ann Weaver studies wild dolphins under federal permit 20346, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Send her an email at annstats54@gmail.com or visit her website www.goodnaturedstatistics.com. NOAA advises anyone who sees a stranded dolphin in the Gulf of Mexico to call 877-942-5343 or 877-433-8299.
VC finds a handy object to throw around playfully when swimming with Stick and her 4-year-old son Stem. Unfortunately, VC’s toy was a plastic grocery bag that could choke a dolphin as easily as it could choke a child. Playing with objects is normal dolphin behavior. Normally it involves natural items, such as seedlings and seaweed that cannot injure the dolphin.