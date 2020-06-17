I read in astonishment all the kudos being heaped on Donald Trump for providing $21.8 million to provide PSTA with "state of the art transit buses with free wifi." Excitement over dirty buses clogging our streets and adding more congestion? Really?
What a pity that the $50 million the Obama administration offered then-Gov. Rick Scott for light rail was refused and the money then given to the great state of New York. Perhaps Scott didn't want to give any credit to a Democratic president.
Now we are led to believe we should be just as exuberant as CEO Brad Miller of the PSTA is. For buses!
This is the all too often short-sighted policies our politicians employ for their personal and their parties gain. This is not forward thinking, and even Mayor Kriseman is drinking the Kool-Aid saying the project will help with climate change. Buses running "every 15 minutes during the day"? What a disgrace to the cause of keeping our air clean and noise levels low.
Bill Steers, Largo