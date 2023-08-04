Re: Cost of rent becoming too great (July 20)
Marc Dion does an amazing job of voicing the problems facing this country. His recent article on the cost of rent showed the difficulty of finding places affordable for working families. His personal connection, through having been both tenant and landlord, brings home the magnitude of this issue. His focus on the difficulty to pay the monthly rent did not even address the need to have first, last and security to qualify for the apartment — a sum far-reaching for many hard-working people.
If renting isn’t challenging enough, legislation in our state is passing that will give even more power to landlords. The idea of Amazon, one of the richest companies in the world, with employees not being able to afford housing is heartbreaking. We need workers to be paid a living wage, especially in large corporations. We need caps on yearly rent increases in Florida. We need government helping the renter not the corporate landlords. We need more compassionate landlords like Dion.
Ree Shapiro
Largo