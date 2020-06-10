It seems our nation is crippled by one catharsis after another at the behest of the tyrannical woke. Hyper-COVID enforcers would label us as insensitive should we choose not to wear a mask or open for business to ply our trade.
The MeToo movement still engenders an atmosphere in government and commerce that all males are potential sexual assaulters and should not be trusted. Black Lives Matter would have us think all non-blacks are still racist as much as we try to convince them or ourselves otherwise.
Some powerful and diabolical voices are allowed to rise above the rest while the silent masses either get paralyzed by the guilt meme or simmer in contempt at unjust insinuations.
We the people should all grieve that George Floyd was a victim of abusive power. He was an American. One of us. But we must ignore those who would use this incident to have us castigate ourselves indefinitely and destroy the unity of our republic.
Roger Shell, Seminole