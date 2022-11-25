Perhaps the rattlesnake seen on the underside of the Tierra Verde Bridge on Oct. 27 was just sunbathing.
Great fodder for the charter boat captain who spotted the 4-foot reptile to promote his business, methinks.
I'm envious, sort of.
Throughout my years as a Boy Scout, occasional lost hiker and restless wanderer, I've never seen a live rattlesnake in the great outdoors. Come to think of it, nor have I seen any wildlife species that wanted do me any harm other than a mosquito, ant, tick, wasp or politician.
I remember as a requirement to join a Boy Scouts honor society, one night I was given just a sleeping bag and ordered to spend a night on the ground near palmetto bushes probably filled with rattlers, but I somehow managed to get to sleep and never saw or heard anything crawl over me.
No doubt, it was snicker worthy for the troop leaders keeping an eye on me from the comfort of their chairs near their tents. My overactive instincts warned me that I'd be fair game for some Scout asked to check on me to shine a flashlight in my eyes or a fox or some other critter to pee on my face.
I lived, despite the welts from mosquito bites around my eyes and ears.
As I got older, I came to appreciate the company of snakes. As I mentioned in a previous column, as a teenager I found a hog-nose snake near a citrus tree, probably hunting for toads, and made him a pet. I named him Nixon and put him in a cage that dad built for him.
Took Nixon to my 10th grade biology class. Not a good idea. Danny G., one of my mischievous classmates, taunted our female classmates, practically sticking Nixon's tongue in their faces.
Scared the hell of out of my pet. I felt sorry for Nixon (not the president) and finally released him in a citrus grove. Never heard from him again.
Also when I was in high school, a friend adopted a coral snake as a pet, keeping it in a small cage, if memory serves me right, and swearing us to secrecy. Somebody tattle-tailed and Ted released the coral snake. Home again, home again to a citrus grove, with plenty of rodents to feast upon.
Guess if you spend enough time outdoors, whether it's on a golf course or in a sinkhole, you're bound to have a story to tell about wildlife. When I was about 10 or 11, there was a report of an escaped jaguarundi, a type of wild cat, from a local tourist attraction in Ocala.
All the neighborhood kids went hunting for the medium-sized cat but gave up after a few days. Bet it had fun staring at us from a tree limb. Never heard from him or her again. At least it didn't pee on us.
At that time, the local attraction also was selling piranhas for $100 each. Dad ignored my begging him to bring one home. Such a killjoy. I was disappointed.
But I never asked dad to adopt one of the who-knows-how-many rhesus monkeys that live along the Silver River in Ocala. There are news reports of monkeys dive bombing into the river a couple of years ago. Could have been worse. It could have been rattlesnakes.
I think Florida fiction writer Carl Hiaasen could have a field day with the rattler on the bridge. OK, maybe I'm overreacting. The sighting of a snake shouldn't be cause for concern, unless they start falling into boats.
Same goes for most wildlife, some of which are rare and protected species and should be left alone.
Mermaids are a different story. Finders, keepers.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. He can be reached at tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.