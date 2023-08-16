I'm part of a small team that keeps all of those Sunstar Ambulances you see driving around our communities in good repair so that they are available when that 911 call comes in. Maybe it's because of my job that I am always aware when I see an EMS vehicle on the road whether or not it's lights are on. It's here that I'd like to bring some attention to a very common and daily occurrence that we see and deal with nearly every day.
How many times when driving have you seen that one driver who just has to get through the yellow light and speeds through without any care in the world? How many times while driving have you had to slam on your brakes to avoid an accident after being cut off by an aggressive driver? When was the last time you were pulling up to an intersection on a red light and had to stop short because another driver had to be first in the lane and cut you off? We've all been there. Now imagine this happening when driving an ambulance or other EMS rescue vehicle. Our personal cars weigh on average between 2,500 and 6,000 pounds, where an ambulance comes in between 9,000 and 14,000 pounds. Clearly it takes more time and roadway to safely bring an ambulance to a complete stop. Yet every day these ambulances and their drivers and passengers get cut off just the same.
Every day these crews and trucks answer hundreds of emergency calls to assist people in need. But what you may not be aware of is that many times ambulances driving at normal speeds in a non-emergency manner may have a patient being transported. Perhaps being transferred to a rehab facility, nursing home, or other hospital. There could be a patient's family member with them for comfort. So, no matter if the lights are on or off, chances are they are caring for someone in need.
Like any vehicle on the road these trucks get scratches, dents and dings, and cracked windshields. They get into minor accidents and fender benders. And yes, they do get into serious accidents. Sometimes they get rear ended, t-boned, side swiped, and even rolled over and totaled. My point is this: when you hear those sirens and horns screaming down the road move safely out of the way, stop, and allow it through. Don't race through the intersection before it goes through. If one is rolling up to the red light, don't cut it off forcing it to hard brake just to save a few seconds. Be aware when traversing traffic around these vehicles. Don't race with them, cut them off, or stop short in their path, potentially causing an accident with an ambulance. Any ambulance off the road for accident repair can't answer a call for help that could cost a life. We all share the responsibility of road safety for every car out there. Practice it!
Charles Fuller
Largo