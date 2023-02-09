In the late 1920s, a real estate developer named Thomas Rowe decided he wanted to build the most beautiful hotel in America. And perhaps he did.
The Don CeSar hotel, his dream, opened its doors in January of 1928. That’s right, The Don, as we locals call it, turned 95 years old last month.
The design is supposed to resemble a sandcastle. The hotel was an immediate hit. The rich and famous from all over came to stay, from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Babe Ruth to Al Capone to Clarence Darrow. Unfortunately, in October of 1929 the stock market crashed, and with so many people in dire economic straits, business got very, very slow.
Perhaps the final blow to The Don was in 1940 when Rowe had a heart attack and died in the lobby of the hotel. It is said his ghost still haunts the place, though I haven’t seen it. Yet.
With the outbreak of World War II, the U.S. Army purchased the hotel to turn it into a military hospital. Following the war, the building became a Veterans Administration building. But by the late 1960s, the building was in bad repair. The federal government gave it to the state of Florida. Florida didn’t want it, so the state gave it to Pinellas County. The county didn’t want it either, and sought to tear it down.
The wrecking-ball idea was not well received by the people of Pass-a-Grille. A local activist, Jane Hurley-Young, formed the “Save the Don Committee” to do just that. First she found an investor, William Bowman, who owned some Holiday Inns in the area. He pumped $3.5 million into renovations and Ms. Hurley-Young and her group got the hotel declared a National Historic Landmark, thus preventing any more foolish talk about a knockdown.
In 1973 the Don CeSar re-opened as a full-service hotel. It has had several owners over the years. The current owner is Host Marriott, which purchased the building for more than $200 million in 2017. This is unusual because Marriott is typically a management company. They run hotels, not own them.
But this is The Don after all. It has 277 rooms, 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space, five restaurants, a spa and a brand-new fitness facility. And it’s going to grow bigger, with plans to add a 10,000-square-foot convention center on the north side of the main hotel.
But The Don is more than just a hotel. It is a dearly beloved landmark. The day I crest the bridge on the Bayway and the sight of the Pink Palace set against the blue waters of the Gulf doesn’t take my breath away is the day I will move. I can say that with confidence because I know it will never happen.
By the way, here’s a bit of trivia you can try on your friends. By federal law, the Don CeSar must always be painted pink. Can you guess why? Nothing to do with history. The federal law was enacted because The Don serves as a great navigational aid.
You can see that beautiful Pink Palace from way out in the Gulf, so that ships crossing the water know when they see it on the horizon to head south to find their way into Tampa Bay and from there Port Tampa Bay. Also, airplanes that fly point-to-point without navigation systems can spot The Don and know where to head to find a landing strip.
I’ve even observed this. As a member of The Don Club I can and do swim there every morning. Sometimes a small plane will fly directly over the pool, and I know why. The Don is guiding it home.
So happy 95th birthday to our beloved Pink Palace. May it stand forever.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.