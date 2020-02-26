Like you and many other homebodies, I get several phone calls a week in which I'm asked to buy something, send money, vote for a person or issue, believe that my Social Security number has been involved in an international scam, and so on.
I dislike these calls, but they still fascinate me. I wonder who, if anyone, trains these telemarketers. For example, how can any company expect to sell a product when the telemarketer's first words practically shout, "I am an immigrant from Kalamishu. I know only 200 words of English. A rich man is paying me $2.50 an hour to call people like you. Would you like to buy some solar panels?"
Many telemarketers don't really want to sell you something. Instead, they want your personal data so that they can sell it to other hucksters. "Mr. Kelly, your power company has overcharged you. We would like to send you a large refund. But to send it, we need to know your email address, your yearly income, your favorite breakfast foods, and at what age you lost your virginity. Press 1 to talk to our representative."
Why would anyone take a job that requires him/her to become a telemarketer, to sit by a phone or tape machine for 8-10 hours a day and interrupt complete strangers with sales pitches they most likely don't want to hear? The answer, according to one experienced salesperson I spoke with, is that the average telemarketer is unable to find a better job anywhere else.
That assessment surely is unfair to a percentage of telemarketers. I sometimes engage these anonymous callers by turning the tables. I ask them basic questions such as who are you, who pays you, and when is the last time you completed an honest-to-goodness sale. Such conversations usually don't go far, especially when I finally realize I'm talking to a tape, not a human.
Is there a law that prohibits you or me from making random phone calls just to say hello and chat for a while? I'm told that many Americans suffer from sheer loneliness. If so, they might welcome a phone call from anybody, just to hear a human voice talking about anything.
"Hello, sir or madam. We don't know each other, and that's OK with me. I'd just like to hear you talk about the first thing that enters your mind. You speak for five minutes, and then it's my turn. I know this sounds silly, but maybe it would be better than this silence that surrounds me, and maybe you."
As I'm writing this column I received a phone call from a woman purporting to work for Microsoft. She said, "Your subscription with our company, for which you paid $299, is about to expire. Unless you renew it on your own, we will extract another $299 from your bank account. It's up to you, buster." I'm paraphrasing a little bit, but I doubt if the call was really from Microsoft, to whom I've never paid a nickel.
At one time, people communicated by way of smoke signals and jungle drums. Today it's possible to dial up virtually anyone on earth who owns an iPhone or similar instrument. In many ways this is a blessing, but like many blessings there's a flip side. The way things are going, the day may come when a complete stranger — or robot — may be able to read your mind or mine just by pressing a computer button or by muttering a secret password as he passes you on a street corner.
On that day, telemarketers won't be needed. Big Brothers (the government, Amazon, Facebook, et. al.) will already have invaded every nook and cranny of our minds. And the robots of that era won't be mechanical. They'll be us, or what used to be us.
