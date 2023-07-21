Re: Can we overcome the erosion of civility? (July 13)
It's difficult to keep a civil tongue in response to Mr. Hibbard's disingenuous column of July 13 but I'll try. Does he really believe that the internet and social media are to blame for the lack of civility and that all we need to do is to listen to each other a little more? Full of the worst kinds of platitudes, the column refrains from getting too specific about what ails us: "It's common for people to hurl lies and half-baked notions" around (my emphasis). No, Mr. Hibbard, it's the major organ of the Republican Party, Fox "news" that has made a grand profit on all those lies and is now, if any proof were needed, paying the piper to the tune of around a billion dollars when the dust settles. In the face of the major lies (the stolen election, the insurrection) and support for the liar-in-chief, Republicans have closed ranks and put the support of the Fox-indoctrinated mob ahead of their moral duties to the country, using the worst Owellian distortions to justify their positions. Finally, I find it ironic indeed that Mr. Hibbard chose to close his piece with a quote from Jesus, when one of the gravest threats to the country is the growing White Nationalist Christian movement, formerly known, perhaps, as America First.
John Holland
Clearwater