I read recently that the Pinellas County School Board agreed to resume livestreaming of public comment on items not included in the agenda.
Better late than never, I suppose.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the practice was halted in the fall of 2021 at the height of criticism over the use of masks during the pandemic.
Methinks the live streaming never should have been discontinued to begin with. In the interest of transparency and the public's right to know, I wish all local governments would livestream their meetings — every bit of them.
Sure, some citizens at meetings get carried away in their remarks or just like to hear themselves talk.
And that sometimes causes listeners to Zzzz.
From my perspective I guess listening to rambling public comments is part of the occupational hazard of being a journalist — covering meetings ad nauseum. But thanks to livestreaming and devices such as my digital recorder I can make a beeline to my refrigerator or to the bathroom — and sometimes return to my recliner to hear the same person talking.
The point is, not everybody can attend a government meeting. And here's a shocker: Not everybody wants to attend a government meeting.
From a journalist's standpoint, when there is an overflow crowd attending a meeting, it sometimes is hard to accurately report what a speaker at a podium or on the dais is saying due to conversations, applause or groaning among members of the audience.
Have experienced it for more than 45 years as a journalist. Nevertheless, I can't fault people for being passionate about issues, whether they are tax increases, zoning rules, the need for sidewalks or an invasion of coyotes in a neighborhood.
Have also got a lot of laughs over an exchange of words between attendees at government meetings, too.
I remember in the 1980s a resident in Kissimmee, a gadfly and frequent critic of the city commission, got on the nerves of a commissioner who at a meeting compared the citizen's tactics to McCarthyism. Oh-oh.
At a meeting a week or two later, during the audience portion of the meeting, the gadfly calmly approached the podium, said his name and added .... “AKA Joseph McCarthy,” drawing snickers and laughter from the audience as well as the commission.
Made for good copy in the twice-weekly paper I wrote for.
Can't count the number of tips AKA Joseph McCarthy gave the newspaper, and many of them led to some good news stories.
That was before local governments maximized the use of technology to broadcast meetings live or record them.
And guys like me often used small tape recorders to back up their notes. Thank god for digital recorders these days.
Sure, there's always the risk of some speakers at meetings providing "gross misinformation" that can't be immediately rebutted as one school board member said during the discussion on livestreaming. But she supported livestreaming anyway. Good call.
As far as "gross misinformation," that's a risk all governments run anytime they interact with the public, particularly at meetings. And there's nothing that stops elected officials from rebutting a speaker's comments, orally or in print.
At the risk of being redundant here, and speaking the obvious, there always will be speakers who may be mistaken in their arguments about a particular issue.
But in the words of a former city manager, who was often criticized by regular attendee at a commission meeting, "Dissension is healthy in a free society."
And there always will be dissension, name calling, misinformation, etc., so as long as citizens express their First Amendment rights.
And of course, spelling errors.
I defer to the late Mark Twain for the word on this: "I don't give a damn for a man that can only spell a word one way."