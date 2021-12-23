What is the best invention of all time? I might argue the smartphone. And, in general, I don’t like my appliances to be smarter than I am. But in the case of my iPhone, I make an exception.
It is incredible that we can carry around in our pockets or purses not only a telephone, not only a camera, not only a picture gallery and e-mailbox, but the answers (via Google) to virtually any question in the universe. How much is a Canadian dollar worth? Eighty cents (U.S.). Who was Martin van Buren’s vice president? Richard M. Johnson. How far is Mars from Jupiter? About 342 million miles. You get the idea. What did we do without our brilliant little pocket pals?
What is the worst invention of all time? The smartphone. Yep, it’s the best and worst invention ever. Why the worst? Because smartphones are so damn addictive. I feel naked if I leave my house without my friend in my pocket. It’s like a security blanket. I know I can be in touch with the world and the world can be in touch with me. Plus, I can look things up about virtually any topic and settle bar bets.
But, because smartphones are so addictive, people are focused on them instead of the world around them. How often have you seen people with prime seats at a ballgame looking at their little 2x4 inch screens instead of at the action they paid so much to get close to? Whenever I go to the beach, I see dozens of smartphones with people texting instead of enjoying the nature around they allegedly came to enjoy.
And drivers add another whole dimension to the “worst” category. How many accidents would be avoided if drivers were looking at the road instead of their phones? Enough to make Morgan & Morgan less big? Pedestrians aren’t much better. I have seen, and I’ll be you have too, pedestrians step into the street and start walking without ever looking up from their phones.
One day at a local coffee shop I witnessed a young mom with two little kids in tow. They were begging for her attention. “Look, Mommy. Why, Mommy? Please, Mommy.” But Mommy was too busy doing who-knows-what on her iPhone to enjoy these precious (if sometimes annoying) moments with her kids. I felt like reminding her those little kids will grow up way too fast and you’ll miss them like crazy when they’re gone. Put down the phone, pick up the kids.
Of course, all our smartphone damage is self-inflicted. Nobody is making us look at it. What we need is self-discipline. The problem is, if it’s in our possession, chances are we can’t resist. So, here is what I have been trying lately: Leaving the phone at home. Yes, I pat my pocket about 20 times a minute out of habit to check for it. And if I don’t have it with me, that’s when somebody asks to see a picture of my dog, but it also means I engage in conversation with other people. Imagine that.
So, join me. Try going a few hours without the best and worst invention of all time. As somebody once said: “Disconnect from technology and reconnect with each other.” Hmmm, who said that again? Let me look it up … oh, rats, I left my phone at home.