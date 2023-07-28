Treasure Island downtown redevelopment is coming. Change and redevelopment is not "bad," lack of vernacular consideration is bad. Obliviously "kicking out" long term existing tenants, or basically ruining their business by taking away their previous free parking, along with apparent misleading statements that the south plaza was sold, when actually same principals are still in control, is questionable at best. The former Gulf Boulevard McDonald's was razed and now approved for a five story parking garage. The garage will be adjacent to the T.I. north plaza and connects to south plaza per the public walkway easement and will provide additional parking for both redevelopments.
Both plazas will most likely want additional density and other favorable concessions from Treasure Island, including, south plaza wanting T.I. to vacate a street to fully utilize their footprint.
So for now, Treasure Island has the upper hand, if "we" let our officials know what the citizens want for their downtown.
Daniel Helton
Treasure Island