With the closing of the 2022-23 academic year, Pinellas County Schools has much to celebrate. The end of this school year truly demonstrates the academic excellence within our school, from our graduates who will soon be entering the workforce, military service or attending colleges all over the state and nation (Dartmouth, Yale and West Point, among others) to our Scripps National Spelling Bee winner and Odyssey of the Mind team taking second at the World Championships.
Even with all the accomplishments of our schools and students, the buzz has been: How will public schools “survive” with the new laws, vouchers and scholarship programs? It is imperative to actually know what is in the laws and not sensationalize or self-censor. The truth is, Pinellas County Schools has successfully been competing with private, independent, charter and home schools for decades. And, we have been fiscally responsible in doing so.
According to the Florida Department of Education, enrollment at private/independent schools in Pinellas remains consistent. Of the approximately 95,000 students served by Pinellas County Schools, only 7.5% are charter school students, compared to 13.3% statewide with even higher percentages in many Florida districts, including 24.6% in Miami-Dade, 15.5% in Hillsborough and 9.8% in Pasco. As the Tampa Bay Times noted in a May editorial, Pinellas County is ranked last in the state for natural growth (defined as births minus deaths). Our community is not a growing population of school-age children, but all our schools must remain high-quality hubs for innovation and achievement.
As the largest educator and employer in our county, Pinellas County Schools remains committed to student success. We welcome competition because it pushes everyone to focus on the complete student experience. Our district provides rich, engaging student experiences and robust academic pathways where every student has the opportunity to discover and grow their talents.
Pinellas County Schools has more than 80 magnet programs, 60-plus career-technical industry certifications, visual and performing arts and STEM at every school, two centers for literacy innovation (serving students with dyslexia and other reading challenges), gifted programs for all ages, and high school acceleration options. Additionally, the district offers extracurricular and athletic opportunities that allow every student to explore their interests and achieve academic growth.
Public schools play a critical role in all communities, and everyone has a vested interest in our schools being extraordinarily successful. As a district, we welcome and support every single student and work consistently to achieve our mission to educate and prepare each child for college, career and life.
Our community continues to be champions of public education and Pinellas County Schools, which is demonstrated by the support for our local school tax referendum. We are an exceptional school district. As I conclude my first year as superintendent, in a district that has been my home for more than 30 years, I continue to be amazed by the support of and investment in our schools. Regardless of any external factors, Pinellas County Schools will continue to innovate and provide the very best for our students and the community, as we have done for over 100 years.
Kevin Hendrick is the superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.