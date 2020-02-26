I am disappointed in your paper's one-sided editorial policy, which consistently supports Republicans and President Trump in particular. It's fine to let Debra Saunders express her support for Trump and her political views, but where is the opposing point of view? Why don't you offer thoughts from another columnist who doesn't share Ms. Saunders' views? It's fine for Bob Driver to administer bromides about the meaning of life or good housekeeping, but that's not at all the same thing.
Since President Reagan put an end to the Fairness Doctrine, we have been bombarded by radio, cable TV, and internet propagandists who put forth their biased political views with no requirement that they provide space or time to those who disagree with them. I would hope that your newspapers would aim a lot higher than that.
There are any number of moderate and progressive journalists who hold and express views quite different from those of Ms. Saunders. You should publish a column written by one of them alongside hers.