Congratulations to all those people involved in planning, constructing, and building Coachman Park. It was well worth the wait. The architectural design is awe-inspiring. It was so pleasant to walk around the park and see so many families enjoying the outdoor space. The water fountain and playground are grand for young children. There was a band on stage playing music while some adults danced on the open green lawn. The amphitheater looks spectacular and should bring many artists to Clearwater. What a man-made feat!
Jean Petersen
Clearwater