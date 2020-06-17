Re: City leaders say project will make bridge shine (June 11)
It’s a wonderful idea to light up the Memorial Causeway Bridge. It would be an impressive roadway for tourists and locals alike to enter our beautiful Clearwater Beach.
But here is my concern: Will it be maintained? The Sand Key Bridge used to be beautiful at night, but now, with so many lights out, it is evident that it is not being maintained. Let’s maintain this bridge prior to adding lighting anywhere else in the City.
Stacey Neuman, Belleair