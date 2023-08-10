First, I want to express my gratitude for the job well done by TBN team in keeping our community informed.
I remember when the Pinellas Trail was a place that everybody enjoyed and were no complaints in our small community. With Dunedin tourism blooming, and significant relocation to our loved city, the topic of Pinellas Trail disagreements was a matter of time to become a controversial matter, with different point of views.
I remember one Saturday afternoon that I was riding to Downtown Dunedin, and after crossing Skinner, I decided to turn around and head north to Palm Harbor instead. That moment I changed plans because it was so crowded with pedestrians occupying the whole trail, that any bicycle going through could become a risk to everybody, not only pedestrians but bicycles too. Then, if we add the e-bikes factor, get more complicated (another 5 cents discussion).
Here is my opinion. I truly believe that the only solution here is to physically separate bikes, from pedestrians, from street traffic. I welcome grassy strips as a solution, or physically separate the bike lane from anything else. But the problem comes with those who ignore the rules. So no matter what is the proposed solution, the “rule-breakers” will always be a problem. So, in my opinion, EDUCATION, and the “stick or the carrot” paradigm should apply. Cyclist or pedestrian who break the rules, get fined as a reminder that rules are there to comply. If we do not like them, then use the proper channels to promote a change. But do not ignore the rules.
As a last note, in my next email I will share how The Netherlands had solved this issue in their overpopulated cities and it works! So, there is always a solution, sometimes it is a matter of regulations, enforcement and budget.
Hugo Montiel
Dunedin