Re: Learn from past to prevent oppression (Jan. 30)
I would like to respond to Colton Grupper’s questions concerning the rise of oppression.
Q. “… how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers?” i.e. Nazis.
A. They eventually got the support of the country’s industrial, corporate, military and financial institutions.
Q. “How could it get millions of ordinary citizens to go along?”
A. They told the citizens what they wanted to hear.
Q. “Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable?”
A. There is today an enlightened society that is currently on the first phase of a holocaust with its ethnic cleansing of a people of a different culture.
Arthur Hebert, Largo