Police unions have to go.
An officer of the law’s loyalties are divided between the public he serves and the union that gives law enforcement officers gold-plated benefits. And it’s at the cost of higher taxes and less spending on other priorities. Their union contracts make it next to impossible to reward excellent officers or fire failing ones.
If you want a more responsive government, put a damper
on racism, preserve your freedom, liberty, and middle class;
kick the unions out of government. You need to realize these truths.
Private-sector unions are good; public sector unions are bad.
Unions are a vehicle to get workers more of the profits they help create, but government workers don’t generate profits. They merely negotiate for more tax money. When government unions strike, they strike against taxpayers. FDR considered this unthinkable and intolerable.
Government collective bargaining means voters do not have the final say on public policy. Instead, our elected representatives must negotiate spending and policy decisions with unions, and that’s definitely not democratic.
Lorne DeWitt, Brooksville