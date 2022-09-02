On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. This gives lawmakers here in Florida permission to ban abortion, which they are trying very hard to do, despite the fact that abortion is protected in our Florida state constitution. We deserve the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives.
I believe everyone should have the power and access to decide what happens to your own body and life. I have five grand-nieces and five nieces (their mothers) who now are not afforded the same rights that I had growing up. It makes me heartsick to think that we lost these rights on my watch, while I'm voting and participating in elections. I feel responsible and can't understand how people think it is good to take away the rights of half of the people in our country.
We got here partly because abortion stigma kept us silent. Now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion, why you supported your partner getting an abortion, or how you came to realize abortion rights are important to you. This decision will affect generations of people. They are counting on us not to stay silent.
Donna Grace
Gulfport