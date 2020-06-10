There's a song that says, "When you've done all that you can do, just stand." My question is, what, if anything else can be done on the right, the left and in between to help restore our country and not just in lip service, but real progress/action?
While everyone believes that their way is the right way, our children are getting mixed messages. They hear one thing and see another; their young minds are having difficulty understanding how and why things are changing so drastically, why they can't play/visit with their friends anymore? Why they can't go outside alone, etc.
While the COVID-19 is part of the problem, there's a bigger elephant in the room, its name is racism and it has finally gained enough momentum to be reckoned with and hopefully for good.
The world, as we knew it is gone, changes are taking place and there's very little most of us can do about it. No amount of killing, name calling, stealing/looting (by both the rich, poor or confused) will make it like it used to be.
To “stand” will mean different things to different people; in this context, to “stand” means that we stop fighting one another and accept that we really are better together than we are in this fragmented state. The rich need the poor to maintain their wealth and the poor need the rich to maintain their livelihood, and then there's the middle class, who will have to work harder to maintain their status quo. It's time that we stop blaming others for our own role in what has happened to bring us to this point. This is not a black and white issue, it's an issue of money and power and in our minds there has to be a winner and a loser. In reality, all will win or all will lose.
George Floyd and other black men, women, children and other people of color, who have died at the hands of hate and fear-filled law enforcement officers and others in our communities were not coincidences. These people are actually heroes. They played a role in the uncovering of a very sinister movement. One, that if not apprehended, will destroy their own while trying to destroy others.
Power in the wrong hands will destroy a nation. Power used with wisdom and integrity will build bridges to create prosperity and hope for a nation. My hope is that we make the choice to stand on the latter, and if not, then my prayer is that Almighty God, the righteous judge, will intervene. It's time to stand for equality for all!
Williemae Dixon, Dixon is director of A Will & Way Inc., a Clearwater nonprofit