I didn’t want to write this. I’m too angry to be even the slightest bit objective. And, frankly, why should I be objective? Not many things in life are so blatantly clear with no gray area. One of those is slavery. It was and is the worst of mankind’s institutions.
This has come to the forefront because apparently some in the Florida Department of Education think that our state’s children should be taught all sides of the slavery issue, including the benefits to the enslaved. Yes, that’s as nutty as it sounds.
The suggestion is that the enslaved learned skills while serving as unpaid labor. Skills that would help them later on in life. When I first heard of this, I simply didn’t believe it. Who on earth could think there is any benefit to being enslaved?
Let’s keep in mind what being enslaved means. You have been bought and sold like cattle. You are forced to live in substandard housing. You are made to work long hours, often at back-breaking jobs, for no pay. If you had a family, chances are you were broken up when you were sold. At any moment you could be beaten, raped or even hanged and nobody will come to your aid. Sound good? And how about those benefits! You learn skills like being a blacksmith, a farmer, a carpenter all for no pay, possibly with inadequate food and without even a “thanks” for your efforts.
If I could have a wish granted, it would be that whichever clowns who think we should teach Florida children the benefits of slavery, that those people to be enslaved themselves. Just for a week. Let them experience the hopelessness and profound grief of being enslaved. Of being called names. Of being forced to work for no pay. Of sleeping in “slave quarters.” Heck, maybe these folks would learn some helpful skills during their enslavement. But I’ll bet they wouldn’t sign up for a second week.
I absolutely believe students in America should be taught about our country’s history of slavery. But we should not teach some sugar-coated version. Slavery is part of our background, an evil part to be sure, but still part of the fabric of our land. It’s a reason even today why some Black Americans don’t trust white Americans. It’s been said that Barack Obama is probably the only Black American who could have been elected president because his family was never enslaved.
One of my favorite politicians right now is Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). He talks about how his family went from “cotton to Congress.” He, despite being a descendent of the enslaved, seems genuinely to hold no bitterness toward the past. That’s progress, I guess.
I’m a Boomer. I had high hopes that in my lifetime racism would become a thing of the past. Maybe it still will be, but idiotic ideas like teaching the “benefits” of slavery only serve to open past wounds. We, as a country and as a state, can do better. And we must if we ever are to get the racial peace we all desire.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.