As lawmakers, there are many ideas we sponsor that we feel passionate about and compelled to propose. But this year, legislation that we have jointly filed in the Florida Legislature, Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits, was filed not only because of our job as lawmakers, but because of our most important job — being mothers to school-age children.
Hundreds of thousands of Florida’s students cross roadways on their way to and from school every day, and the danger from speeding cars or distracted drivers is growing every year. In 2018, a study by Zendrive found that Florida ranked 50th of all states in terms of unsafe driving in school zones. Twenty Florida counties — both rural and urban — received an “F” for driver behavior in school zones.
Further highlighting this problem, preliminary data from the Governors Highway Safety Association annual spotlight report, Pedestrian Fatalities by State, show the largest pedestrian fatality rates per 100,000 population was in Florida in 2022.
These numbers are staggering, and we must find more solutions to deter reckless drivers from neglecting the safety of our students in these designated crossing zones outside of schools.
To do this, we are pushing legislation right now in Tallahassee — Senate Bill 588 and House Bill 657 — to give communities a simple and proven way to protect students and parents. The bills allow law enforcement agencies to install school zone speed detection programs that will alert drivers to be aware that students are likely using the school zones and to slow down. These programs will deter drivers from speeding through school zones, and if drivers continue to excessively speed in the school zones, the programs will record potential violations for law enforcement review. These speed detection programs only operate on regularly scheduled school days, starting shortly before and ending shortly after regular school hours to cover drop-off and pickup time periods.
We are also focused on protecting Florida drivers’ privacy while we increase the protection of students and parents using the school zones to cross the street. The bill prohibits using the recorded information for any purpose other than determining liability for reckless behavior in a school zone and requires the recorded information to be destroyed once a violation is resolved. To further protect drivers’ privacy, the programs only capture the rear of vehicles and not the drivers, their occupants or the inside of the cars.
If this public safety bill is passed and signed into law, the decision to establish a school zone speed detection program will be up to each local community. Our bill only establishes a uniform structure for all school zone speed detection programs to operate under if a community wishes to install them in certain school zones where dangerous driving is occurring.
Any citation issued for a violation captured by a school zone speed detection program affords alleged violators the same rights as citations written by law enforcement officers during traffic stops. Going a step further, the bill provides that all violators will receive a notice of violation and be able to pay the fine just like a toll violation and before a traffic citation is even issued. These school zone speed detection programs are not “gotcha” speed traps — public awareness campaigns must occur before the programs can be operational, special signs alerting drivers that a school zone speed detection program is installed in the school zone are required, and the programs only capture violations for drivers going at least 11 mph above the speed limit enforced at the time of the violation. Finally, no points will be assessed against a driver’s license, and a violation will not have any impact on insurance rates, treating these violations like parking or toll violations that are assigned to the vehicle and not to the driver.
Safety of our school-age children is a priority for us, and we believe it is for all public servants, which is why we have seen strong support of this bill by our elected colleagues. This public safety bill balances privacy for drivers, due process for violators and makes our school zones safer for all who use them during school hours. We hope you will join us in driving safely in Florida’s school zones and also support reasonable measures, such as school zone speed detection programs, that remind other drivers to put their distractions away and slow down in school zones — especially when students are present and at risk crossing busy streets.
Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is a Doral Republican representing District 40 in the Florida Senate. Rep. Traci Koster is a Tampa Republican representing District 66 in the Florida House of Representatives.