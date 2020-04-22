Trump and his sycophants are now trying to blame his failure to act faster to combat the virus on everyone but Trump!
Great men accept the blame for their failures and weak men blame others.
The following is the statement that Eisenhower was going to release if the Normandy invasion failed.
“Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone."
Can anyone imagine Trump saying this under any circumstances.
Randell Hafner, Seminole