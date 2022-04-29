I own a German car. Recently a part went bad and I had to take it to the dealer to be fixed. I was told that part would take at least three weeks to get here from Germany so that my car can be whole again. Welcome to the new world order.
President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, talked about building a huge computer chip factory in Ohio so that our country does not have to rely on others to make this most essential product. Great. But here is the thing — I have to think that anything made in the USA is going to be much more expensive than if it were made in China or Vietnam or Korea. That’s because Americans simply cannot work for the low wages paid in many foreign countries, especially in Asia.
All of this means that our lives are going to change. Many products that have been so cheap for us will not be any more. The good news is we won’t have to rely on products produced half a world away. The bad news is we are all going to feel the pinch in our wallets.
Some would blame this all on inflation. And that’s partly true. But much of this is simply the way the world has changed. It was, I think, inevitable that the rest of the world would start to catch up, economically, to the USA and Europe.
I would like to add that there is one area of business where I will welcome business back to the USA despite the cost: people who are paid to answer phone calls. It drives me nuts when I call a number listed on the product and the phone is answered by somebody in Bangladesh or another faraway place.
This is not a swipe at people from a different country, this is a swipe at me. I simply cannot understand what these folks are trying to tell me. I have to ask them to repeat themselves multiple times, which is, I am sure, frustrating for them and, frankly, embarrassing for me.
But back to rising prices. I read a story in the Wall Street Journal that said there is no going back to the way things were. That our once stable vocabulary of “cheap” and “expensive” has changed for good.
If this scares the heck out of you, welcome to the club. For those of us who are retired, we have put money away for what we used to call our golden years. Now instead of gold, we may have to settle for bronze.