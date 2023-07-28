The Florida Department of Education, the governor, and, because I have not heard any response from senators or representatives, I assume they are also OK with the latest brainstorm from Tallahassee.
People from Africa were rounded up, put on ships, and sent to America to be the property of landowners, and the elected officials. The people I listed above believe it was beneficial to the slaves who were beaten, raped and deprived of freedom.
So, following that line of thought, the Jewish people who were rounded up, put on trains and shipped to Auschwitz benefited. Because they learned how to survive for a week with little food and water.
"If you do not learn the history of the world, you will repeat it."
James J Quinn
Seminole