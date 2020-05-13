I find it illogical and irresponsible to see employees of Home Depot and other businesses without face coverings while many of their customers are dutifully wearing their prescribed masks.
Social distancing and customer occupancy limits are often carefully monitored but employees seem to fall short when it comes to face coverings. There is no doubt that the behavioral and psychological changes brought on by the pandemic will have a lasting effect on how we live, work and spend our leisure time. That can be a good thing as we face overcrowding in major metro areas of our country.
Harvey A. Smith, Palm Harbor