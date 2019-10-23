Editor:
Our family enjoyed the free performance of the South Pasadena Community Band this past Wednesday evening.
Unfortunately this wonderful group are not getting support from residents on the beach and Pasadena communities. Yes, there were 63 members of band and only 32 showed to hear the music.
Our community needs to support this wonderful orchestra with sponsors and attendance. It’s free folks and you will enjoy the music.
The Community Band will play next at Treasure Island Community Center Wednesday, Nov. 13, and then at South Pasadena City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 21. Put it on your calendar. You will have fun.
Fred and Rosemary Edwards, St. Pete Beach