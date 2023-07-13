The year 2024 will be a bellwether to the future of America as the upcoming elections across the entire country will create a direct path to who governs and how they will do so. The impact on this nation and our democracy will be immeasurable, and if voters make wrongful decisions in those elections it will continue to tear into the fabric of our nation causing even more dissension, hate and an obviously weakened republic to deteriorate to the point that even our international reputation and strength will continue to decline in the eyes of other countries, including our allies.
American citizens must now recognize their responsibility in placing into office those people who, without limitation, are taking complete control over their lives. We have come to a place where it has passed from a form of a great society to a serious challenge directed towards the future of our grand and successful experiment in governing and has now become nothing more than a game for the empowered and the absolutism of wealth, influence and the “extremes” of power. I have personally asked many in high elected positions of authority, “How much is enough?” and their responses are both repugnant and disgraceful. One galling response in particular from an elected state official who owns three homes, two in the USA and one overseas was, “So what, if I can get it, I do, period.” His campaign reports are rife with large corporate and special interest contributions as he brags of the associated perks that come from his position, very similar to recent news items dealing with two of our sitting U.S Supreme Court Justices and their alleged corruption. America is in serious distress and danger!
This is not all surprising. We have seen this every day for decades while enabling, enriching and empowering those in power which has been exemplified by our most recent past president making millions by hawking products of dubious nature and using his previous position and the support of his unthinking supporters who donate and buy as he becomes wealthier by the day.
Our country is now in a position where we do not just need to slow down what is wrong. We need it to stop! The reality of today’s political process is that what is required will not come from either of the duopoly comprising the major parties who continue their games, switching at times one stronger than the other as they ping-pong back for the throne and its crown. What has just sucked the common sense, logic and reason out of so many Americans’ brains and hearts?
Is there a solution? As it turns out, there is, and it is supported by the sheer number of America’s registered voters who can stop the devastation currently tearing our country apart. What is called VOTING by the now-largest number of registered voters in the country, and here in Florida it is called the Independent Party of Florida. It is citizenry who truly believe that the anti’s, the hatefuls, the corrupted and the power grabbers must now be driven from the exalted positions, before it’s too late.
We have the constitutional singular weapon to successfully accomplish that goal. At present we proudly stand with over 210,000 registered IND voters in our Florida party of change, and we invite our cousin NPAs who list over 4 million registered voters to join, and through our combined membership can make our voices and our voting power the deciding factor in upcoming elections as the largest block of registered voters, which is true not only in Florida, but across the nation.
We are now organizing our state headquarters in Pinellas County and seeking IND, NPA and those disenchanted R and D registered voters to volunteer as local members, officers and candidates. Contact IND Florida at 727-585-1111 or email FlaIndyParty@aol.com.
Ernest Bach is state chairman of the Independent Party of Florida. He resides in Largo.