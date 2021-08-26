Migrating with the wildebeests is not easy — especially around holidays.
You never know when one is going to try to run you off the interstate. Safer to cross the Mara River. I'd rather take my chances with the crocodiles and hippos.
Pardon my metaphoric musing. I've been complaining in print about jerk drivers on I-4 and I-275 for decades.
In recent years I've been traveling between Largo and Lakeland to visit my mom at least a couple of times a month.
So much for my vow to stop name calling and cursing, especially with the use of hyphenated adjectives before a pejorative noun to get my point across to wayward wildebeests.
I know — temper, temper. And the wildebeests will keep on coming. Imagine that.
Sigh. I even categorize certain drivers. My biggest complaint recently is about traffic weavers.
These are drivers who, besides speeding, like to tailgate and then suddenly change lanes, passing on the left or right. Should be a felony.
If I were king, I would sentence these selfish, irresponsible ***–*** incurable nincompoops to 10 years of traffic school at their expense.
Incidents of traffic weaving on the interstates is nothing new to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a spokesman for the FHP in Tampa, said it’s “not uncommon for troopers to encounter speeding drivers, aggressive drivers, people that tailgate, people that do multiple lane changes and things of that nature. That's what troopers are on the lookout for when they are not working crashes.”
I also try to avoid getting near motorists driving small pickup trucks who don't secure their belongings.
Can't tell you how many times I've seen junk fly out of trucks on the interstates.
About a year ago while I was on I-4, a wooden plank the size of skim board came flying off the floor of a pickup truck, seemingly headed directly to my windshield.
Fortunately, it landed in on the road, and I ran on over it. Scared the beejeebers out of me. Yup. I was guilty again of interminable cursing.
Gaskins has discussed the flying junk issue with the media as well.
“If you have something come off the back of your pickup truck, or whatever, a loss of load is a mandatory court appearance. You get your ticket, you have to come to court — explain yourself why you didn't secure your load and the hearing officer, judge can make a determination of what they want to do with you,” Gaskins said.
So what can we do to make the migrations safer? No easy solutions.
Glad to see that Florida might get $2.6 billion for mass transit from the federal government.
Would love to be able to take a fast train, monorail or other kind of people-mover in my lifetime as an alternative to using the interstate to get to some destinations. But by the time that kind of infrastructure is built, I fear I’ll be too old to want to leave the confines of my condo.
Another Labor Day weekend beckons.
Drive safely out there and be kind to your fellow wildebeests.