Re: Should free rides be the norm? (June 21)
Chris Core should not be so quick to reverse his position that the SunRunner is a boondoggle. He was right on target the first time. And I concur.
This is not meant to be an indictment of the idea of “free” transportation altogether but in our specific case, the SunRunner. The proponents of the project originally portrayed that the bus service would/could be self-supporting in time. However, after the service began (for the free-ride trial period) they flipped to now propose making the rides free forever. A classic bait and switch scam on the taxpayers. Would there have been enough community support for the project in the beginning had taxpayers known they were we on the hook for the SunRunner's expenses in perpetuity?
The leaders of the PTSA know full well that the reason for the “success” shown by the ridership numbers is a direct result of the “free” rides. If they were to implement the originally planned fare schedule, I predict a significant drop in ridership would result. There's a reason that the nickname “Bumrunner” has been coined for this bus service, much of the ridership are those who are homeless transients enjoying a free ride in air conditioning.
Most citizens understand that nothing is “free,” especially when a government bureaucracy is involved. A free SunRunner means that all costs fall on the taxpayers. Hopefully before the PTSA adopts this policy permanently and buys even more buses, the citizens will let their feelings be known and stop this nonsense.
Mark Hohe
Treasure Island