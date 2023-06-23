Florida is not the only state with hurricanes, yet it is the only state experiencing a mass exodus of insurers in spite of skyrocketing homeowner premiums. The root of the problem is the failure of our governor and state legislators to stop rampant claims abuse due to collusion between plaintiff attorneys and contractors.
Florida International University states, “The biggest single reason for our insurance crisis is the ‘assignment of benefits’ problem, involving contractors after a storm. It’s partly fraud and partly taking advantage of loose regulation and court decisions that have affected insurance companies.” FIU further states that “about 9% of homeowner property claims nationwide are filed in Florida, yet 79% of lawsuits related to property claims are filed there.” It costs Florida insurers over $3 billion to defend these suits.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Legal Reform has reported that Tampa Bay and Orlando rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the country for airing the most trial lawyer ads on television. Florida’s legal climate has made it ripe for abuse. This is a unique systemic problem that our legislators have created and likewise have the ability to curtail. Rather than passing rate hikes on to consumers, our state government should instead make amends for their legislative and policy failures by further subsidizing Citizens until they can get the situation under control. It’s time to stop the bleeding. Don’t make homeowners the patsies for ineffective legislative results.
Valerie Raburn
St. Pete Beach