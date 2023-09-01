If I'm asked to do one more survey ...
I think I'll barf.
And I fully expect somebody out there, if there's a way to make money on it, will ask me to complete a survey on what I thought of a recent survey.
Enough already!
Wouldn't be surprised if I get a survey from a lab soon on a recent stool test.
Seems like I'm asked several times a month to do a survey.
Whether the survey is about my experience buying a car at a dealership (by the way, the finance manager was a jerk), the service of a plumber, internet provider or a restaurant, I'd rather not participate unless there's something in it for me beyond a free bag of death sticks, aka french fries, at a fast-food restaurant.
If I have a problem with poor service or a business transaction, I'll deal with it. I know how to use a telephone or send an email. I don't need to do a survey.
If memory serves me right, I recall being asked if a store's restrooms were clean. There's usually an easy way to solve that problem. After leaving a dirty restroom, you simply find an employee and make a grievance to him or her.
Or if the bathroom makes you nauseous, I'd suggest that you surreptitiously put up a big sign that reads, "This restroom stinks!" And if you come back to the restroom again and the sign is gone, put up another one that says "This restroom stinks and so do the people in charge of cleaning it!”
That'll learn 'em.
I'm not alone in my views. According to information I found online, "survey fatigue" is real. Websites give advice on how to conduct surveys and get responses. There are even statistics on survey fatigue.
A standard question I experience when doing a survey, is how likely are you to recommend our company, caretaker, cemetery or hospital to a friend? I would be more inclined to ask that question if the survey chief promised me something more than a bag of fast-food French fries. I could use a new dishwasher.
How come surveys never are on the topics I care are about? Nobody has ever asked me what I like or hate the most about my favorite sports team, stadium or its facilities, such as the restrooms. At the risk of being redundant, my thoughts on some facilities are similar to what I said about a store bathroom.
Agree or disagree with me? Sorry, I don't have the time or inclination to conduct a survey. Besides, a recent survey determined that most Americans don't trust surveys.
You can send a letter to the editor whether you agree or disagree with my viewpoints and my feelings won't be hurt.
But try to keep the potty humor clean.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. He can be reached at tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.