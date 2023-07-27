Ah, the memories.
I sometimes laugh to myself when I think about the question a city recreation director asked me in the early 1980s as I was pursuing a story about plans for a new park.
"Tom, this is not going to be dirty journalism, is it?"
Talk about giving me an opening to smatter him with sarcasm. I simply told the official I pride myself on being a fair reporter who strives to get both sides of the story.
The other side being that a respected teacher and environmentalist was concerned about the proposed amenities disturbing wildlife and causing other environmental issues at the park's proposed location in Kissimmee off Lake Tohopekaliga.
For weeks, I used to joke with then-News-Gazette editor Bill Orben and others about the issue, such as when I told them what I was working on.
"This is not going to be any dirty journalism, is it, Tom?"
"Yeah, I'm going to have to bathe after I write the story."
That memory and numerous others about the 22 years I spent working for the Osceola News-Gazette came flooding back to me before, during and after a reunion of current and former employees in June.
It has been the top highlight of the year for me. About 25 people attended the event, mostly journalists and their spouses, a few coming from out of state to reminisce. Folks I haven't seen in decades.
Some of the attendees credited their training at the News-Gazette for being instrumental or at least helpful in their career paths. Among them were Kristin Hurst, who came up with the idea for the reunion and made arrangements for a banquet room at a restaurant downtown. As the former assistant editor, it was humbling for me to hear that. She was a great reporter, smart and fun to work with.
Three ex-photographers, all very talented, attended. Over the years the News-Gazette shooters piled up numerous awards as did some other staff members in the annual highly competitive Florida Press Association contest.
One of the best photographs I've ever seen in any newspaper was taken by a talented photographer who unfortunately didn't attend the reunion. It was a picture of two or three kids peering into the women's restroom at park. The looks on their faces were priceless. Potty humor at its best. Right time and right place for a great photograph. Wish Scott could have been at the reunion.
Can't recall if we got calls from any readers admonishing us for running the photograph, but if we did, I'd give them my stock answer: "Don't shoot the messenger." We didn't tell the kids to engage in mischief.
Love that dirty journalism.
Besides Bill and other journalists who I keep in touch with, longtime former Osceola News-Gazette Publisher Dan Autrey attended the event. He continued his great career for nearly two decades as publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers before retiring in 2021. We remain good friends and enjoy reminiscing.
Also in attendance was the former sports editor, Rick, a fixture at Friday night prep football games and dozens of other sports events. We remain good friends.
When I think back at the 22 years I worked at the News-Gazette, what I find encouraging is that over the years local governments seemed to come to recognize that newspapers, small and large, are only doing their job by reporting what is considered negative news.
They have become more sensitive to the needs of the press, providing public records more quickly and returning phone calls. More written information is available, either through reports and/or email.
Always loved getting letters to the editor, too. Yup, some were critical of me. Occupational hazard.
Forgive me for rambling. Hard to capsulize all the great memories of being a longtime community newspaper editor and reporter.
"Pets of the Week" or "A Home for Me." All the cats and dogs that are adopted after we ran pictures of them in the paper when we weren't busy engaging in dirty journalism.
I know — let it go.
At least one former News-Gazette photographer suggested that we have an annual reunion. Good to hear. Would like to double the turnout.
Don't know anyone who didn't have a good time at the event. Only one attendee had too much to drink — as far as I know.
At least he managed that night to stay out of the newspapers, I think. As far as I know the News-Gazette didn't run his picture in "A Home for Me."
Now that would be dirty journalism.